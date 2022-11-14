India to become 'vishwa guru', Lord Rama’s ideals to take country to new heights: Gadkari

Claiming that the 21st century belongs to India, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, on Monday said ''the ideals and values of Lord Rama will take the country to new heights''.

Gadkari, during the day, also inaugurated two national highway projects and a bridge.

Addressing a conference of seers at Ahirauli village in Buxar, the union minister for road transport and highways said, ''India will soon become 'vishwa guru' and true 'Ram Rajya' will be established. The ideals and values of Lord Rama will take India to new heights. The 21st century belongs to this country.'' ''Development in the truest sense takes place only when every section progresses. Lord Ram's entire life is a teaching in itself. He doesn't leave anyone behind, doesn't turn away from anyone. He characterizes how a man should know his limits so that social order can be maintained. On the basis of these ideals, India will become Vishwa Guru and emerge as the hub of knowledge and innovation," said the Union minister.

Earlier in the day, the minister, after inaugurating the national highway projects worth Rs 3,390 crore, said the initiatives would reduce the time taken to reach Delhi from Bihar ''With the construction of 44km four-lane Koilwar to Bhojpur stretch, and 48 km four-lane Bhojpur to Buxar section, both on NH-922, the connectivity of the area with Purvanchal Expressway has significantly improved.'' ''These projects will make travelling to Delhi from Bihar easy for people. The time taken to reach Delhi via Lucknow will be reduced from 15 hours to 10 hours,'' he said.

Gadkari also unveiled a 1.5 km long two-lane elevated bridge near Panduka on Son river in Rohtas, built at a cost of Rs 210 crore. Those present at the inauguration include Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, state BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal and others. ''With the construction of this bridge, NH-19 and NH-39 will be directly connected, which will facilitate smooth traffic flow between Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,'' added the minister.

