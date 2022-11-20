Left Menu

COP27 deal doesn't go far enough, says EU's Timmermans

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 10:57 IST
COP27 deal doesn't go far enough, says EU's Timmermans
Frans Timmermans Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

The climate deal agreed at COP27 in Egypt is not a sufficient step forward, European Union climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Sunday, criticising the commitment of some countries towards efforts to limit rising temperatures.

"This is the make or break decade, but what we have in front of us is not enough of a step forward for people and planet," Timmermans told the conference.

"It does not bring enough added efforts for major emitters to increase and accelerate their emissions cuts."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022