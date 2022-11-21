Big wins for Mumbai, Maharashtra; Bengal beat Services

Left Menu

Mumbai and Maharashtra posted big wins over Puducherry and Mizoram respectively in the Group E of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Monday while Bengal beat Services by 47 runs in a run feast.Mumbai dismissed Puducherry for 139 in 38 overs and romped home in 24.2 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal hammering an unbeaten 73.For Maharashtra, Rahul Tripathi smashed 107 99 balls, 8 fours, 3 sixes, skipper Ankit Bawane hit 95 105 balls, 11 fours and Azim Kazi 67 as they piled up 341 for 4 in 50 overs.

Mumbai and Maharashtra posted big wins over Puducherry and Mizoram respectively in the Group E of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Monday while Bengal beat Services by 47 runs in a run feast.

Mumbai dismissed Puducherry for 139 in 38 overs and romped home in 24.2 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal hammering an unbeaten 73.

For Maharashtra, Rahul Tripathi smashed 107 (99 balls, 8 fours, 3 sixes), skipper Ankit Bawane hit 95 (105 balls, 11 fours) and Azim Kazi 67 as they piled up 341 for 4 in 50 overs. Mizoram were never in the hunt and ended up at 158 for 8.

In the other match of the day, Bengal held off a spirited challenge from Services to post a 47-run win in a high-scoring match.

Batting first after being sent in, openers Sudip Kumar Gharami (162, 129 balls, 15 fours, 7 sixes) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (122, 133 balls, 9 fours, 1 six) sent the Services bowlers on a leather hunt by putting on a massive 298-run stand.

Bengal built on the superb start with Shahbaz Ahmed hammering a 28-ball 59 (4 fours, 5 sixes) to help the team post an imposing 426 for 4.

Services made a good attempt with five of their batters making half-centuries. However, it was not enough as Bengal struck blows at crucial junctures to enable the team secure a win.

Brief scores: Maharashtra 341 for 4 in 50 overs (Rahul Tripathi 107 (retired hurt), Ankit Bawane 95, Azim Kazi 67, Pavan Shah 31, Laluruai Raite 3/79) beat Mizoram 158 for 8 in 50 overs (Shreevats Goswami 35, Lalhruaizela 32, Vicky Ostwal 4/29) by 183 runs. Maharashtra: 4 points, Mizoram: 0.

Puducherry 139 all out in 38 overs (Ankit Sharma 79 not out, Shams Mulani 3/45) lost to Mumbai 141 for 1 in 24.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 73 not out (77 balls, 7X4, 2X6), Prithvi Shaw 39, Armaan Jaffer 24 not out) by nine wickets. Mumbai: 4 points, Puducherry: 0.

Bengal 426 for 4 in 50 overs (Sudip Kumar Gharami 162 (129 balls, 15X4, 7X6), Abhimanyu Easwaran 122 (123 balls, 9X4, 1X6), Shahbaz Ahmed 59, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury 31) vs Services 379 for 9 in 50 overs (Arjun Sharma 75, Rajat Paliwal 65, Devender Lohchab 58, Shubam Rohilla 57, Aanshul Gupta 51, Shahbaxz Ahmed 4/58, Pradipta Pramanik 3/83) by 47 runs. Bengal: 4 points, Services: 0.

