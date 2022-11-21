Death toll in Indonesia quake rises to 162 -media citing West Java governor

The death toll from a 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia on Monday has risen to 162 with hundreds injured and over 13,000 displaced, local media Kompas.com and Detik.com reported, citing West Java governor Ridwan Kamil.

The latest data from Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency had shown 62 killed in the quake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)