Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off the coast of Baja California, Mexico - USGS

An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck off the coast of Baja California in Mexico on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, about 30 km (18.6 miles) west-southwest of Las Brisas in Baja California, struck at a depth of 19 km (12 miles), USGS added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)