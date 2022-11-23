Left Menu

Mexico 6.2 quake leaves Baja California relatively undamaged

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck a relatively unpopulated stretch of the Pacific coast of Mexicos Baja California peninsula Tuesday.The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake happened about 840 am local time offshore near the village of Vicente Guerrero.The town is about 270 kilometers south of the border city of Tijuana.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 23-11-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 00:58 IST
Mexico 6.2 quake leaves Baja California relatively undamaged

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck a relatively unpopulated stretch of the Pacific coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula Tuesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake happened about 8:40 am local time offshore near the village of Vicente Guerrero.

The town is about 270 kilometers south of the border city of Tijuana. Unlike Tijuana and Ensenada, that stretch of coast has little development.

Mexico's civil defense agency discounted any possibility of a tsunami. Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Avila said there appeared to be no danger to residents or visitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global
4
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022