California's Battle Against Federal Pipeline Control
California's attorney general is challenging the Trump administration over federal control of two state pipelines. The lawsuit, filed over a drilling project shut down after a 2015 spill, is a significant clash between state environmental ambitions and federal fossil fuel expansion policies.
California's attorney general announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Friday, asserting federal overreach in regulating two state pipelines.
The suit challenges the federal reclassification of the Las Flores pipelines as interstate, enabling emergency permits to resume oil pumping through them. The dispute centers on environmental issues and state sovereignty.
This legal action highlights ongoing tensions between California's progressive climate agenda, championed by Governor Gavin Newsom, and the federal push for increased fossil fuel production under President Trump.
