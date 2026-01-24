California's Battle Against Federal Pipeline Control

California's attorney general announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Friday, asserting federal overreach in regulating two state pipelines.

The suit challenges the federal reclassification of the Las Flores pipelines as interstate, enabling emergency permits to resume oil pumping through them. The dispute centers on environmental issues and state sovereignty.

This legal action highlights ongoing tensions between California's progressive climate agenda, championed by Governor Gavin Newsom, and the federal push for increased fossil fuel production under President Trump.

