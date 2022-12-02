Left Menu

Argentine exchange: early soy in core farm belt hit by drought, outlook dry

Most of these fields are located in the east and southwest," said the exchange, which noted that 4.1 million hectares of early soybeans have been planted so far in the area. Across the country, the exchange forecasts a total soybean planting area of 17.1 million hectares, with a harvest estimate of some 48 million tonnes, above the 42.2 million harvested in the previous season.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 20:39 IST
Argentine exchange: early soy in core farm belt hit by drought, outlook dry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Prolonged drought has left over a third of early planted soybeans in Argentina's core farming region in regular to poor condition, the Rosario grains exchange said late Thursday, adding more dry and hot weather was expected in the days ahead.

Argentina is the world's leading exporter of processed soybean oil and meal, but an ongoing drought in the Pampas plains is causing challenges for the start of the 2022/23 soybean season, with planting ongoing. Drought has already caused significant losses in wheat crops in the same cycle and caused major delays to soybean planting.

The Rosario exchange added that for the first week of December, above normal temperatures and a continued lack of rainfall are expected, bad news for the early planted soy that's already suffering. "A lack of water and high temperatures in recent weeks left numerous soybean fields in critical condition. Most of these fields are located in the east and southwest," said the exchange, which noted that 4.1 million hectares of early soybeans have been planted so far in the area.

Across the country, the exchange forecasts a total soybean planting area of 17.1 million hectares, with a harvest estimate of some 48 million tonnes, above the 42.2 million harvested in the previous season.

Also Read: Rugby-Skipper Montoya back for Argentina test against Scotland

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022