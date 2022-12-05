Entertainment News Roundup: Cineworld creditors mull sale of east European theatres -Bloomberg News
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2022 03:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Cineworld creditors mull sale of east European theatres -Bloomberg News
Cineworld Group PLC's lenders have held talks on breaking up the bankrupt cinema chain and selling its eastern Europe operations, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Bids of around $1 billion were more likely to meet the lender group's threshold for a sale of the movie theatre chain's Cinema City and Yes Planet theatres in eastern Europe, and Rav-Chen operations in Israel, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, adding that no formal process had started yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
With balloons and contact cards, first Israel-Qatar flight heads to World Cup
With balloons and contact cards, first Israel-Qatar flight heads to World Cup
Israeli far-right's demand for defence post hinders Netanyahu's coalition bid
Fanfare for first flight from Israel to Qatar for World Cup
Palestinians: Israeli forces kill man in West Bank