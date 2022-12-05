Left Menu

Delhi's air quality shows marginal improvement

The weatherman has forecast a mainly clear sky with the possibility of mist and shallow fog on Tuesday morning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 19:14 IST
Delhi's air quality shows marginal improvement
  • Country:
  • India

A day after entering the ''severe'' category, Delhi's air quality showed a marginal improvement as it came under the ''very poor category'' on Monday.

Delhi's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) read 347 at 4 pm on Monday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

As pollution levels in the national capital shot up on Sunday, the Centre's air quality panel directed authorities in the Delhi-NCR to ban non-essential construction work in the region under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The AQI stood at 407 on Sunday. The city air quality was last classified in the ''severe'' category on November 4, when the AQI was 447.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 7.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Humidity levels oscillated between 36 per cent and 97 per cent. The weatherman has forecast a mainly clear sky with the possibility of mist and shallow fog on Tuesday morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius and eight degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022