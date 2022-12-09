Japanese Embassy honours DMRC with commendation certificate

The Japanese Embassy here has honoured the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation with a commendation certificate in recognition of its distinguished contribution to the enhancement of mutual understanding and friendship between Japan and India.

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, Delhi Metro, received the Certificate of Commendation from the Ambassador of Japan to India Suzuki Hiroshi at a ceremony organised at the Japanese Embassy. This assumes importance as the year 2022 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Japan has a long-standing association with the DMRC since the inception of the organisation through financial support and technical assistance for the construction of all phases of the Delhi Metro project so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)