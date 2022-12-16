Left Menu

Around 100 people feared trapped in Malaysia landslide -officials

(Adds details) KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Around 100 people are feared trapped after a landslide at a campsite in Malaysia in the early hours on Friday, officials said. The landslide fell from an estimated height of 30 metres (98.43 ft) above the campsite, and covered an area of about one acre (0.4 hectare), he said.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 (Reuters) -

Around 100 people are feared trapped after a landslide at a campsite in Malaysia in the early hours on Friday, officials said. The landslide in Selangor state, on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur, occurred at 3 a.m. (1900 GMT) on the side of a road near a farmhouse that provides camping facilities, the state fire and rescue department said in a statement.

At least 31 people were rescued at the campsite, said the department's director Norazam Khamis. The landslide fell from an estimated height of 30 metres (98.43 ft) above the campsite, and covered an area of about one acre (0.4 hectare), he said.

