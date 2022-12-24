Left Menu

Five killed, 20 wounded by Russian strike on Kherson - presidential office

Five killed, 20 wounded by Russian strike on Kherson - presidential office
  • Ukraine

At least five people were killed and another 20 wounded by a Russian strike on the centre of Ukraine's southern city of Kherson, presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Saturday.

Shortly after, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks as an act of "terror."

"These are not military facilities," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram, adding that the attacks were "killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure."

