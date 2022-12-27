Left Menu

ETO Motors partners DMRC to deploy women-driven e-autos at metro stations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 21:12 IST
ETO Motors partners DMRC to deploy women-driven e-autos at metro stations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ETO Motors on Tuesday said the company has partnered with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to deploy women-driven electric auto rickshaws at metro stations in the capital.

ETO Motors said the first set of 36 e-autos was flagged off from Azadpur metro station on Tuesday in presence of officials of the company and the DMRC.

ETO Motors will add 100 more e-autos and develop parking and charging hubs at Kalkaji, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka and Majlis Park metro stations, it said.

The e-autos manufactured by ETO Motors will have only women drivers as part of the partnership with DMRC.

Speaking with reporters, Pavan Chavali, Managing Director, ETO Motors, said, the company ''has trained unemployed women to drive e-autos.'' ''We are going to deploy more e-autos at other metro stations in Delhi in a phased manner.'' On the business model, he said e-autos will be provided to women drivers against a daily rental of around Rs 400. They can take the EV on rent from a hub developed at the metro station, Chavali said.

As per the agreement, women drivers are allowed to ply e-autos in a radius of up to 7 km, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022