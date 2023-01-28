Left Menu

Auckland, New Zealand starts clean-up after torrential rains, flash floods

Authorities in New Zealand's biggest city Auckland began mopping up on Saturday, a day after torrential rains brought flooding and evacuations, shutting airports and forcing organisers to cancel a scheduled concert by Elton John.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2023 04:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 04:39 IST
Auckland, New Zealand starts clean-up after torrential rains, flash floods

Authorities in New Zealand's biggest city Auckland began mopping up on Saturday, a day after torrential rains brought flooding and evacuations, shutting airports and forcing organisers to cancel a scheduled concert by Elton John. A state of emergency remained in place in the city of around 1.6 million people on New Zealand's north island as the rains eased after causing flooding in the north, northwest and west.

Auckland Emergency Management said daylight had revealed the first "true understanding" of the storm's impact. "Auckland was clobbered on Friday – Auckland's wettest day on record – and today we start the clean-up," the agency's duty controller Andrew Clark said in a statement, urging caution for residents returning to homes to survey flood damage.

"We won't start to get a good idea of numbers affected until later today and, even then, this will take time, with information still coming in and many assessments to complete," he said. Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty tweeted that he and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins would visit Auckland on Saturday "to assess the damage from this event".

The nation's weather forecaster said while heavy rain had eased, another period of downpours was possible on Sunday. Two men were found dead amid the flooding, New Zealand Police said. A search was underway for another man believed swept away.

Another person was unaccounted for after a landslide hit a house in Remuera, an inner suburb of Auckland, police said. More than 2000 calls for assistance have been made around the city, the New Zealand Herald reported on Saturday

Auckland Airport, which closed both domestic and international operations on Friday, remained shuttered, with a reopening scheduled Saturday afternoon. Air New Zealand said it was "working through what its schedule will look like from midday today when Auckland Airport is scheduled to reopen." The airline had 12 international services due into Auckland diverted overnight.

On Friday, social media showed firefighters, police and defence force staff rescuing stranded people from flooded homes using ropes and rescue boats. The flooding also forced cancellation of British musician Elton John's concert in the city. Some 40,000 people had been expected to attend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global
3
Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023