Chinese earthquake rescue team arrives in Turkey

An earthquake rescue team dispatched by China's government arrived in Turkey's Adana Airport early on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday.

The team, comprised of 82 members, brought 20 tonnes of medical and other rescue supplies and equipment, as well as four search-and-rescue dogs, according to CCTV. The team will cooperate with the local government, the embassy in Turkey, the United Nations and other agencies on missions, including setting up a temporary command, carrying out personnel search and rescue and providing medical aid, CCTV said.

Separately, civil society rescue teams with at least 52 members from several provinces in China including Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Jiangxi and Guangdong are heading to the earthquake-stricken areas in Turkey to carry out the rescue work, CCTV reported. China has already committed to give a first tranche of 40 million yuan ($5.9 million) in emergency aid to Turkey.

The death toll of the devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria jumped to more than 7,800 people on Tuesday. ($1 = 6.7781 Chinese yuan renminbi)

