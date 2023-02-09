Musk says Twitter access in Turkey will be re-enabled shortly
Updated: 09-02-2023 05:39 IST
Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday in a tweet said Twitter has been informed by the Turkish government that access will be re-enabled shortly.
Twitter has been restricted in Turkey on Wednesday, the Netblocks internet observatory said, two days after a major earthquake that has killed more than 11,500 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria.
