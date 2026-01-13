Kurds Protest in Syria Amid Rising Tensions and Political Stalemate

Thousands of Kurdish protesters took to the streets in northeast Syria under relentless rain on Tuesday, voicing their discontent over recent expulsions and the ensuing violence in Aleppo. The clashes, which left dozens dead, underscore the deep-seated divisions in the nation as government forces and Kurdish factions vie for control.

The violence in Aleppo has been particularly harsh, with President Ahmed al-Sharaa struggling to fulfill his promise of national unification. The Kurdish fighters' withdrawal from Aleppo on January 11 marked the end of their long-standing presence in the city. However, Kurdish authorities remain in control of a semi-autonomous region in northeast Syria, continuing to resist integration into the central government.

With the integration deal stalling, fears of wider conflict loom, exacerbated by the Syrian defense ministry's declaration of eastern Aleppo as a military zone. Many Kurds, deeply skeptical of government promises, fear worsening violence and division in the region. The people, caught amidst political turmoil, yearn for peace and recognition of their constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)