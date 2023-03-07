Left Menu

Arunachal deputy CM presents Rs 758.26 cr deficit budget

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 07-03-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 19:38 IST
Arunachal deputy CM presents Rs 758.26 cr deficit budget

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday presented a Rs 758.26 crore deficit budget for 2023-24, with special emphasis on creating livelihood opportunities.

The state has projected total receipts of Rs 29,657.16 crore, which is 14 per cent higher compared to the total estimated receipts of Rs 26,111.63 crore in the budget of 2022-23. "Our vision is to support the aspirations of our people through impetus to economic growth and provide them with ample livelihood opportunities, especially the youth," said Mein who also holds the finance, planning and investment portfolios.

"For the 2023-24 fiscal, we are able to keep the fiscal deficit at an estimated two per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) which is, Rs 758.26 crore," he said.

The state's GSDP has nearly doubled from Rs 20,373 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 39,000 crore now, he said.

"Arunachal Pradesh has been able to maintain more than 30 per cent share of capital expenditure in total expenditure outlay, which is the highest in the country and consistently so over a five-year period," Mein said.

He added that the per capita income of the households has increased from Rs 88,768 to Rs 1,15,902 in the last six years. This is more than 30 per cent increase in the average income of the people of the state.

The budget gave priority to border area development through road connectivity, and power projects to stop migration of people, Mein said adding that a road map has been prepared for the development of border areas with all available facilities to the people and armed forces.

"Fulfilling the aspirations of the youth, and livelihood generation through self-employment opportunities while continuing with our investment in infrastructure for improved connectivity will be the foundation of a prosperous and happy Arunachal Pradesh," Mein told reporters later.

The state is ready to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a USD 5 trillion economy, he said.

In the last six years, the state witnessed unprecedented development in the infrastructure and connectivity sector, he said adding: "This year we are planning to invest in the waterways sector too." Emphasis is also being laid in the budget on the preservation of culture and tradition, the deputy chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu also introduced the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation (Amendment) bill.

The bill seeks to make provisions for framing guidelines by the government for election, selection, appointment, powers, functions and meetings of the chief village headman.

Two other bills were also tabled in the assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
INSIGHT-Biden's clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers

INSIGHT-Biden's clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023