Left Menu

Banks drag FTSE 100 to 1-month low

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell on Friday as UK banks joined a decline in global lenders, while uncertainty regarding central banks' moves heightened ahead of U.S. payrolls data. The FTSE 100 slipped 1.7%, with banks dropping 4.6% to an eight-week low, spooked by a brutal rout in U.S. bank SVB Financial following a share sale. HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds and Natwest Group dropped between 4.3% and 6%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 13:52 IST
Banks drag FTSE 100 to 1-month low
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell on Friday as UK banks joined a decline in global lenders, while uncertainty regarding central banks' moves heightened ahead of U.S. payrolls data. The FTSE 100 slipped 1.7%, with banks dropping 4.6% to an eight-week low, spooked by a brutal rout in U.S. bank SVB Financial following a share sale.

HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds and Natwest Group dropped between 4.3% and 6%. Data that showed the British economic output rose by a better-than-expected 0.3% month-on-month in January bolstered bets that the Bank of England will raise interest rates again this month. Manufacturing and construction sectors contracted, the Office for National Statistics said.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. non-farm payrolls, due later in the day, will be watched for more clues on the likely size of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023