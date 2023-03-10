Left Menu

Newly-discovered asteroid poses threat to Earth in 2046

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-03-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 20:17 IST
Newly-discovered asteroid poses threat to Earth in 2046
Image Credit: NASA

NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office has issued a warning about a newly discovered asteroid named 2023 DW, which could potentially impact Earth in 2046. While the chances of a collision are currently deemed to be very small, the agency's planetary defence experts are closely monitoring the asteroid's path and will update the predictions as they gather more data about it.

"Orbit analysts will continue to monitor asteroid 2023 DW and update predictions as more data comes in," the agency's Planetary Defense Coordination Office tweeted earlier this week.

NASA and other international space agencies are taking the threat of near-Earth asteroids seriously and are actively developing and testing technologies to protect our home planet from potential impacts. For instance, in September 2022, NASA conducted the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), a planetary defense mission designed to test the ability of spacecraft to deflect an asteroid's trajectory. The DART spacecraft slammed into asteroid Dimorphos, altering the orbit of the asteroid moonlet by 33 minutes.

The success of the DART mission is a significant step forward in the agency's ability to prevent future asteroid strikes on Earth. 

The European Space Agency's Hera mission is another planetary defence mission under development. Planned for the 2024 launch, the mission will measure in great detail the outcome of the DART mission kinetic impactor test.

The primary goal of ESA's Hera mission is to characterize the asteroid's internal properties and measure the size and shape of the impact crater created by the DART spacecraft.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023