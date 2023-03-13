Left Menu

Maha: 9,284 inmates lodged in jails of Thane district against capacity of 3,794

At 9,284 prisoners, the number of inmates in jails in the district exceeds capacity by 5,390, it said. With a capacity to accommodate 2,124 prisoners, the Taloja Central prison now has 2,848 inmates. Although the jails in the district can accommodate only 60 women inmates, they were holding 290 women, the report stated.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-03-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 15:47 IST
As many as 9,284 inmates were lodged in different jails of Maharashtra's Thane district, as against their official capacity at 3,794, a report by the state prisons department revealed on Monday.

As per the report, Kalyan jail has 2,061 prisoners when its official capacity is 540, while Thane Central prison, which has a capacity to hold 1,105 inmates, currently has 4,356. At 9,284 prisoners, the number of inmates in jails in the district exceeds capacity by 5,390, it said. With a capacity to accommodate 2,124 prisoners, the Taloja Central prison now has 2,848 inmates. Although the jails in the district can accommodate only 60 women inmates, they were holding 290 women, the report stated.

