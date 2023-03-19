Woman killed in leopard attack in forest in UP's Bijnor

A 40-year-old woman who had gone to defecate in a forest here in Nagina town's Kaziwala village was killed by a leopard, a forest officer said on Sunday. Mithlesh Devi had gone to the forest Saturday morning when a leopard attacked her, Forest Officer Pradeep Sharma said.

Seriously injured in the attack, she died on the spot, he said.

Forest authorities are setting up cages to catch the leopard, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)