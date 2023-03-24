Left Menu

At least seven killed in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine - officials

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-03-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 14:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Overnight Russian missile strikes and shelling killed at least seven civilians in northern and eastern Ukraine, regional officials said on Friday.

Emergency services said five civilians were killed in Kostiantynivka in the eastern region of Donetsk region, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said two were killed and seven wounded following intense shelling of Bilopillia in the northern region of Sumy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

