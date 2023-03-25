Left Menu

Regional workshop on PM GatiShakti focuses on NE economic centres

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-03-2023 00:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 00:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyalOffc)
The two-day regional workshop on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for north east states on Friday focused on development of economic centres in the region through appropriate infrastructure and logistics set up.

It was also decided to strengthen the north east corridor with adequate multimodal connectivity to economic centres and gateway ports, and identify critical infrastructure gaps and ensure they are taken up for connectivity projects, Special Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sumita Dawra told reporters at the end of the first day's meeting.

The objective of the workshop is to promote wider adoption of PM GatiShakti for holistic planning, bring more vigour and build synergy with all the stakeholders, Dawra said.

Over 140 participants, including senior government officials related to infrastructure, the economic and social sectors from different central ministries, state departments, NITI Aayog, and representatives from multilateral agencies are participating in the workshop.

The second day of the workshop will feature sessions on the National Logistics Policy and state logistics policies, and drawing an understanding for creating sustainable cities.

PM GatiShakti was launched on October 13, 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

