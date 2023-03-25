Left Menu

At least 23 killed in Mississippi tornado and storms - state officials

Reuters | Mississippi | Updated: 25-03-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 17:18 IST
At least 23 killed in Mississippi tornado and storms - state officials
At least 23 people were killed and dozens injured as a tornado and strong thunderstorms swept across Mississippi late on Friday, the state's emergency management agency said after the twister left a trail of damage for more than 100 miles (160 km).

Four people were missing as search and rescue teams combed through the destruction looking for survivors after the storm struck Silver City in Western Mississippi, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a series of tweets. "Unfortunately, these numbers are expected to change," it said, referring to the death toll.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

