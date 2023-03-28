28 drones being used to smuggle arms, narcotics from Pakistan to Punjab recovered in 3 years: Govt

Anti-national elements and smugglers have been using drones for smuggling of arms and narcotics from Pakistan to Punjab and 28 incidents of recovery of such drones have been reported in the last three years, Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik said in Lok Sabha.

Pramanik said the Border Security Force (BSF) is doing effective domination of the borders by carrying out round-the-clock surveillance that include patrolling, laying nakas, manning observation posts all along the International Border.

The BSF is also in the process of procurement of more anti-drone systems to be installed in Punjab on the Indo-Pakistan border for which trials are going on.

''Anti-national elements and smugglers are using drones for smuggling of arms and narcotics across India-Pakistan border in Punjab state. In the last three years till February 28, 2023, twenty-eight incidents of recovery of drones involved in smuggling of arms and narcotics have been detected,'' he said replying to a written question.

The minister said from these drones, 125.174 kg heroin, 0.100 kg opium, one 9 mm pistol, seven pistols or revolvers besides other arms and ammunition were recovered.

He said the Union Home Ministry has established the Anti Rogue Drone Technology Committee (ARDTC) under supervision of the BSF DG with a mandate to evaluate the technology available to counter rogue drones and certify its effectiveness in dealing with rogue drones.

