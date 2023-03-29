Employment generation coupled with improving employability is priority: Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha

Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the government, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

He said the government of India has taken various steps to deal with the problem of unemployment in recent times.

''The government of India has announced the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package to provide stimulus to businesses and mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19. Under this package, the government is providing fiscal stimulus of more than Rs 27 lakh crore,'' Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said.

This package comprises various long-term schemes, programmes and policies for making the country self-reliant and to create employment opportunities, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha. As on January 25, 2023, benefits have been provided to 60.26 lakh beneficiaries, the minister said.

''Employment generation, coupled with improving employability is the priority of the government,'' Singh said. Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes are being implemented by the government with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore for a period of five years starting from 2021-22 which have the potential for creating 60 lakh new jobs, he said.

Singh said Rozgar melas are being organised by government of India for filling up vacancies in mission mode across all central government ministries, departments, central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), autonomous bodies, education and health institutions among others in a time-bound manner. These fairs are expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly, he said.

Singh said PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development. This approach -- driven by seven engines, namely, roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure -- is powered by Clean Energy and Sabka Prayas leading to huge job and entrepreneurial opportunities for all, he said.

The government of India is encouraging various projects involving substantial investment and public expenditure on schemes like Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and Deen Dayal Antodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) etc. for employment generation, the minister said.

Besides these initiatives, various flagship programmes of the government, such as Make in India, Start-up India, Stand-up India, Digital India and Housing for All are also oriented towards generating employment opportunities, he added.

