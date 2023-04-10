Left Menu

AP CM to lay foundation for Bhogapuram airport on May 3

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 16:21 IST
AP CM to lay foundation for Bhogapuram airport on May 3
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation for the Bhogapuram international airport on May 3, the state's Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said on Monday.

The Minister, who visited the site earmarked for the airport, said up to 2,195 acres of land out of the 2,200 acres required had been acquired and the rest would also be procured soon.

He informed that the chief minister would lay the foundation for the airport on May 3.

''Within 24 to 30 months after laying the foundation, the airport construction will be completed,'' Amarnath was quoted as saying in a statement. He further said the airport, a prestigious project, will fulfill the aspirations of people in north Andhra.

He examined the land procured for the airport construction, including the place where the Chief Minister will conduct a public meeting when he comes for the foundation laying ceremony.

GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Ltd (GVIAL), a subsidiary of the GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) is developing the greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram.

Based on a public-private partnership (PPP) model on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis, the airport aims to service six million passengers per annum.

Lying on the border of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts, the airport is 45km away from the port city, which Jagan Mohan Reddy aims to turn into the executive capital of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India
4
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023