Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-05-2023 12:19 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 12:19 IST

 

Gif Credit: Twitter (@NASASun)

Over the past week, our celestial neighbour and life-giving star, the Sun, unleashed a flurry of solar activity. According to NASA, 14 notable solar flares and 31 coronal mass ejections (CMEs) were ejected from our nearest star.

For the unversed, solar flares are powerful bursts of electromagnetic radiation that occur when magnetic energy stored in the Sun's atmosphere is suddenly released. These eruptions can generate intense bursts of light, heat, and charged particles.

On the other hand, coronal mass ejections are massive eruptions of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun's corona. These eruptions propel billions of tons of solar material into space at incredible speeds and can also disrupt satellite communications and power grids on Earth.

Fortunately, no geomagnetic storms were reported last week. Geomagnetic storms are caused by intense bursts of energy from the sun that interact with Earth's magnetic field and their impact can range from mild to extreme.

The stunning footage captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) provides a glimpse into a stunning display of sparkling solar activity over the course of the week.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, a space-based observatory, continuously monitors the Sun, providing scientists with high-definition images and data to study the Sun up close. Launched in February 2010, the SDO is part of NASA's Living with a Star program aimed at improving the understanding of the Sun-Earth system and its effects on our technological infrastructure and society.

The SDO is positioned in a geosynchronous orbit around Earth, which allows it to continuously observe the sun without any interruptions. Data collected by the mission has contributed significantly to our knowledge of the closest star and its profound influence on our planet.

