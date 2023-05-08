91Springboard starts new co-working centre in Gurugram with over 1,000 desks capacity

Co-working operator 91Springboard has taken on lease 40,000 square feet office space in Gurugram to start a new centre with more than 1,000 seats capacity as demand for flexible workspace has risen post-Covid.

91Springboard has already started the centre at Udyog Vihar in Gurugram. This is its fourth co-working centre in the city, the company said in a statement.

With the opening of this new centre, the company now offers over 20,000 desks across eight cities.

Having established its first co-working centre in Delhi in 2012, 91Springboard currently has 24 centres across Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Pune, and Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)