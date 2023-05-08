Left Menu

91Springboard starts new co-working centre in Gurugram with over 1,000 desks capacity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 20:21 IST
91Springboard starts new co-working centre in Gurugram with over 1,000 desks capacity

Co-working operator 91Springboard has taken on lease 40,000 square feet office space in Gurugram to start a new centre with more than 1,000 seats capacity as demand for flexible workspace has risen post-Covid.

91Springboard has already started the centre at Udyog Vihar in Gurugram. This is its fourth co-working centre in the city, the company said in a statement.

With the opening of this new centre, the company now offers over 20,000 desks across eight cities.

Having established its first co-working centre in Delhi in 2012, 91Springboard currently has 24 centres across Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Pune, and Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023