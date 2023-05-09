Mumbai zoo starts 'Crocodile Trail' with viewing gallery for visitors

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2023 00:03 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 00:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run zoo in the city has launched a ''Crocodile Trail'' which allows tourists to see crocodiles and alligators closely from a gallery, said the civic body on Monday.

The ''Crocodile Trail'' at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo and Botanical Garden, popularly known as Ranibaug, has been opened for visitors from the last two days, said a BMC press release.

The release said the trail has two separate enclosures and offers an opportunity to visitors to see crocodiles and alligators up close. Three crocodiles and two alligators have been kept in these enclosures.

A viewing gallery of approximately 1,500 square feet size has been set up in the zoo and from this platform, tourists can observe on surface and underwater movements of the reptiles, the release said.

Due to the ongoing summer vacation in schools, the zoo has been witnessing heavy footfalls.

During weekdays, 20,000 to 22,000 tourists visit the zoo and this number goes up to 30,000 to 33,000 on weekends, said the BMC.

The Mumbai zoo and garden, spread across 60 acres of land, is located at Byculla in the heart of Mumbai. One of the oldest zoos in India, it is home to hundreds of carnivores and herbivores animals besides thousands of trees.

