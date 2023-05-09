Left Menu

Mexico City earthquake alarm goes off in error during maintenance

(Adds confirmation of false alarm by local authorities, tweets by Mexico City mayor and government) MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) - The early warning seismic alarm system in Mexico City sounded off on Monday in error during maintenance work, sending panicked residents into the streets in anticipation of an earthquake that turned out to be a false alarm.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-05-2023 00:16 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 00:12 IST
Mexico City earthquake alarm goes off in error during maintenance
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

(Adds confirmation of false alarm by local authorities, tweets by Mexico City mayor and government) MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) -

The early warning seismic alarm system in Mexico City sounded off on Monday in error during maintenance work, sending panicked residents into the streets in anticipation of an earthquake that turned out to be a false alarm. Reuters witnesses heard the alarm in different parts of the city and saw residents filing out of office and residential buildings, and even a hospital.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Twitter that the alarm had been activated, but there were no reports of an actual earthquake and the ground in the megalopolis never actually started shaking. "Due to an error derived from maintenance work, the seismic alarm was accidentally activated at 851 locations in Mexico City. We apologize for the inconvenience and impact this incident caused," the Mexico City government said on Twitter minutes later.

Earthquakes frequently rock Mexico City, sometimes with deadly consequences, and the seismic alarm system often gives residents precious seconds to head to a secure area before the shaking starts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023