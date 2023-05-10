Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Female tiger cub 'Rashmi' dies of renal failure in Bilaspur zoo

The one-year-old cub, named Rashmi, was suffering from kidney-related ailments since May 4 and died on Tuesday afternoon at the Kanan Pendari Zoological Garden, located 135 km from the state capital Raipur, the zoo official said.Rashmi was among four cubs - one male and three females - born to tigress Rambha in April last year at the zoo, he said.

A female tiger cub has died of renal failure at a zoo in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, an official said on Wednesday. The one-year-old cub, named Rashmi, was suffering from kidney-related ailments since May 4 and died on Tuesday afternoon at the Kanan Pendari Zoological Garden, located 135 km from the state capital Raipur, the zoo official said.

Rashmi was among four cubs - one male and three females - born to tigress Rambha in April last year at the zoo, he said. The autopsy was conducted in the presence of senior forest officials and the animal's last rites were performed on Tuesday evening, the official said.

Earlier, the male cub of tigress Rambha died in January this year due to an ailment, he said.

