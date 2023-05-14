Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Colombia -EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2023 12:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 11:59 IST
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck near Villavicencio in Colombia on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.
The EMSC initially pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.5. The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), EMSC said.
