Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Colombia -EMSC

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck near Villavicencio in Colombia on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The EMSC initially pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.5. The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), EMSC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)