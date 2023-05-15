Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-05-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 13:11 IST
3 injured as house slab collapses in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three members of a family were injured when a slab of their flat's ceiling collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, civic officials said.

The incident took place at around 11 am in the house located on the first floor of a seven-storey building at Bhaskar Colony in Naupada area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

Three persons, aged 54, 28 and 14, were injured and admitted to a hospital, the official said. After receiving the message, local firemen and teams of the RDMC and the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) rushed to the spot.

They also rescued two persons - a 24-year-old woman trapped in the flat whose ceiling slab collapsed and a 60-year-old man stuck in a house located above it on the second floor, the official said.

A flat located on the ground floor had also developed cracks and the process was underway to evacuate the entire 25-year-old building, he said.

The building has total 32 flats, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

