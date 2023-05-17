Left Menu

Watch Jupiter appearing very close to Moon today

Get ready for a stunning celestial event today as the Moon gracefully passes in front of Jupiter on May 17.

Updated: 17-05-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 13:13 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAJPL)

Sky gazers will have an opportunity to witness a rare celestial event of the Moon and Jupiter appearing very close on Wednesday, May 17.

This breathtaking conjunction will offer sky gazers across much of the United States and Canada a mesmerizing view of the Moon passing in front of the gas giant. While certain southern U.S. states will witness Jupiter passing behind the Moon during the early morning twilight, western states will be treated to an occultation, with Jupiter hidden behind the Moon as they rise together.

However, observing this spectacle requires some preparation, including a clear view of the horizon and a pair of binoculars, particularly because many locations in the U.S. will be bathed in daylight during this occultation, according to NASA.

What else is in the sky for May?

May offers an incredible opportunity to inspire stargazing enthusiasts worldwide.

From May 22nd to 24th, a celestial spectacle awaits in the western sky after sunset. As darkness blankets the horizon, witness the captivating dance of the Moon, Venus, and Mars as they form a close grouping. On the 23rd, the Moon will take center stage, gracefully positioning itself between the two planets.

Two enchanting dwarf galaxies that orbit our Milky Way galaxy, will be easily visible in the southern sky with the unaided eye. Look toward the southern sky to view the large and small Magellanic Clouds.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to be awed by the marvels of the night sky. Also, don't forget to find a suitable location with an unobstructed horizon, and arm yourself with binoculars for a clear view.

