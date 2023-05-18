Left Menu

CM Dhami launches mobile app to report potholes

Updated: 18-05-2023 20:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday launched a mobile app which will help make the roads of Uttarakhand pothole-free.

Using the ''Patch Reporting App'', mobile phone users can record pictures of potholes and register their complaints with Public Works Department (PWD) authorities seeking their repair by giving details such as its location.

The complainants will be given updates about action taken for the redressal of their complaints along with pictures.

Speaking after launching the app, Dhami said it will help a lot in freeing the state's roads of potholes.

He also instructed PWD officials to redress the complaints lodged through the app within a week.

Top PWD officials should also constantly monitor the way complaints received through the app are being redressed. The officials should also be held responsible for delays, Dhami said.

