Uttarakhand: The Emerging Natural Healing Destination of India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has positioned Uttarakhand as a promising 'natural healing destination' amid the urban challenges of pollution, rising temperatures, and traffic. He unveiled this vision at the Winter Tourism Conclave held in Uttarkashi, aiming to expand tourism beyond traditional paths.

During the event, Dhami urged for a transition from seasonal to 12-month tourism. His plan includes developing Uttarakhand into a hub for wellness, adventure sports, and sustainable tourism, leveraging its natural beauty and cultural assets to enhance the state's economic prospects.

He assured stakeholders of enhanced support through strengthened digital approvals and a single-window system to facilitate investments. Dhami championed 'responsible tourism,' encouraging tour operators to incorporate lesser-known regions into packages. The conclave saw participation from national and local tourism stakeholders.

