China Jan-April non-financial outbound direct investment up 26.6% y/y in yuan terms

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-05-2023 15:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 15:30 IST
China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) rose 26.6% in yuan terms in the first four months of 2023 from a year earlier to 289.3 billion yuan ($41.9 billion), the commerce ministry said on Monday.

In dollar terms, ODI was up 17.6% in the same period to $42.2 billion.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

