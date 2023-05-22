China Jan-April non-financial outbound direct investment up 26.6% y/y in yuan terms

China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) rose 26.6% in yuan terms in the first four months of 2023 from a year earlier to 289.3 billion yuan ($41.9 billion), the commerce ministry said on Monday.

In dollar terms, ODI was up 17.6% in the same period to $42.2 billion.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

