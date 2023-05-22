Left Menu

HFCL bags order worth Rs 222 crore from Reliance Jio, arm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 19:53 IST
HFCL bags order worth Rs 222 crore from Reliance Jio, arm
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL has bagged about Rs 222 crore order from Reliance Jio and its sister concern Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited for transmission equipment, according to a regulatory filing.

The company has bagged an order worth Rs 179.24 crore from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited for supplying various types of Optical Fiber Cables by October.

Reliance Jio has placed an order worth Rs 42.71 with HFCL to supply indigenously designed, developed and manufactured 700 megabits per second (Mbps) and 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) point-to-point Unlicensed Band Radios by July.

''...the Company, along with its material subsidiary, HTL Limited, has received the Purchase Orders aggregating to about Rs 221.95 Crore, consisting Purchase Orders of about Rs 179.24 Crores from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited for the supply of Optical Fiber Cables and of Rs 42.71 crores approximately from Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited for the supply of indigenously designed, developed and manufactured 700 MBPs and 1 GBPS Point to Point Unlicensed Band Radios (UBRs),'' HFCL said in the filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023