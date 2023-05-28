Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Northern Colombia, no damages reported

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Northern Colombia on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

Colombia's disaster risk management unit UNGRD said it was carrying out a sweep and did not immediately report any damage. The quake was at a depth of 85 km (52.82 miles), EMSC said.

