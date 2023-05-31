Left Menu

Bihar sizzles as 14 places record temperatures over 40 degC

PTI | Patna | Updated: 31-05-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 20:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Bihar continued to sizzle on Tuesday as 14 places recorded maximum temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Valmikinagar in West Champaran district was the hottest place in the state with day temperature reaching 42.4 degrees Celsius. The mercury was recorded at 41.8 degrees Celsius in the state capital Patna.

Valmikinagar was followed by Sheikhpura (42.2), Bhojpur (41.9), Patna and Aurangabad (41.8), Bhagalpur (41.7), Gaya (41.6), Purnea and Nalanda (41.5), Nawada (41.4) and Vaishali (41.3).

The IMD forecast there will be no large change in the maximum temperature at many places in the state till June 4.

