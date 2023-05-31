Bihar sizzles as 14 places record temperatures over 40 degC
- Country:
- India
Bihar continued to sizzle on Tuesday as 14 places recorded maximum temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Valmikinagar in West Champaran district was the hottest place in the state with day temperature reaching 42.4 degrees Celsius. The mercury was recorded at 41.8 degrees Celsius in the state capital Patna.
Valmikinagar was followed by Sheikhpura (42.2), Bhojpur (41.9), Patna and Aurangabad (41.8), Bhagalpur (41.7), Gaya (41.6), Purnea and Nalanda (41.5), Nawada (41.4) and Vaishali (41.3).
The IMD forecast there will be no large change in the maximum temperature at many places in the state till June 4.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhojpur
- Bhagalpur
- Patna
- Purnea
- Vaishali
- Sheikhpura
- Nawada
- Gaya
- West Champaran
- Nalanda
- Valmikinagar
ALSO READ
Prannoy achieves career-best world no. 7 ranking, Treesa-Gayatri grab 15th spot
All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha pushes for Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader for CM's post
Sebi slaps Rs 77 lakh on 16 entities for manipulating share price of Gayatri Sugars
Congress seeks to strike caste balance in Karnataka; cabinet has eight Lingayats, six Vokkaligas