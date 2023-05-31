Left Menu

Male tiger found dead in Dudhwa buffer zone

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 31-05-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 21:14 IST
Male tiger found dead in Dudhwa buffer zone
File Photo Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old male tiger was found dead in Dudhwa buffer zone on Wednesday, officials said.

Patrolling teams sighted the carcass of a male tiger lying in the forests under Latthauha beat of north Nighasan range, Dudhwa buffer zone field director B. Prabhakar told PTI.

Post-mortem report revealed a puncture wound in the trachea was the cause of the big cat's death.

The postmortem report and the evidences on the spot indicated the tiger could have received the injuries in a conflict with another big cat, the official said.

A panel of veterinary experts, including Dr. Daya Shankar, Dr. Deepak Verma and Dr. AK Singh, conducted the autopsy of the carcass as per NTCA guidelines, he said.

He added that the carcass was disposed off after the autopsy and internal organs and viscera were being sent to IVRI (Indian Veterinary Research Institute), Bareilly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023