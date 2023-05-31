Rain lashes parts of Haryana, Punjab; max temperatures drop sharply

Rain lashed many parts of Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, leading to a sharp fall in maximum temperatures in the region.

After the rains, the day temperatures dropped by up to 14 notches below normal limits at many places, according to a weather report issued by the meteorological department office here.

Hisar, Narnaul, Karnal, Rohtak, Panchkula, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar in Haryana were among the places to receive rain.

In Punjab, rains lashed Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Mohali, it said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, witnessed rainfall during the day and recorded a maximum temperature of 25.9 degrees Celsius, down 13 notches against normal.

''The weather here today was quite pleasant and although it is still time for the monsoons to arrive here, the way it rained, it seemed like it was monsoon rain,'' Gaurav, a Chandigarh resident, said.

Meanwhile, Ambala in Haryana recorded a high of 27.4 degrees Celsius, 12 notches below normal, while Hisar recorded a high of 27.5 degrees Celsius, 14 degrees below normal.

Karnal recorded a high of 27.2 degrees Celsius, down 12 notches against normal, while Bhiwani recorded a high of 30.1 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 25.8 degrees Celsius, down 14 notches, and Ludhiana 26.1 degrees Celsius, down 14 degrees.

Patiala recorded a high of 26.2 degrees C, down 13 notches.

Several parts of the two states and Chandigarh have received intermittent rainfall over the past nearly two weeks that have brought temperatures below normal.

