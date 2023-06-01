51-yr-old woman with Parkinson's undergoes rare surgery at Delhi hospital

A rare and challenging surgery was performed on a 51-year-old woman with Parkinson's disease at a leading private hospital here, doctors said on Thursday.

Doctors used Deep Brain Simulation, an uncommon procedure in which electrodes are implanted to stimulate specific regions of the brain, to treat the woman.

Nine years ago, when she was first diagnosed with Parkinson's, it started with tremors and bradykinesia (difficulty in initiating movements), and later she developed rigidity, doctors said.

While medicines improved her condition to some degree, her health kept worsening and later developed side effects from her medicines, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) said in a statement.

Without medications, she could not walk turn, or get up from bed. Even with medications, she could not control the movements in her hands and legs.

After her situation did not improve despite treatment at various hospitals, SGRH suggested Deep Brain Stimulation.

''Deep Brain Stimulation is a new (type of) surgery where you stimulate particular areas of a brain. It acts just like a 'pacemaker' for a brain. In this case, we planned to stimulate subthalamic nucleus of the brain,'' said Dr Shrey Jain, associate consultant, neurosurgery department, SGRH.

Jain said the purpose of the surgery is to help control the disease and improve patient's lifestyle. It is particularly useful in diseases like Parkinson's disease, tremors, dystonia and has been evaluated and successfully shown positive results for psychiatric conditions like depression and mania, he said.

''The minimally invasive surgery is done while the patient is awake during the whole surgery with support of skilled anaesthetists and technicians,'' he added.

In Deep Brain Stimulation, ''electrodes are passed bilaterally in the deep brain through two small holes in the skull. Location was confirmed during surgery by examining the patient continuously and recording brain electric current'', the hospital said.

''Her speech, eye movements, and power of the limbs was being monitored during the surgery. We observed how her symptoms are improving so as to make sure the effect of the surgery is maximum with minimal complications,'' the hospital statement said.

''During the surgery, she stopped speaking at one point. So, electrodes were repositioned and her speech came back. A CT scan was also done after the surgery to make sure the electrodes are at the correct position. Later, a battery was inserted in the chest wall like a 'pacemaker','' the statement added.

The surgery has improved the patient's situation and she can now lead a normal life again, the hospital said. The dosage of medications for her has been reduced with minimal side effects due to them after the surgery, it said.

Doctors said her symptoms of shaking hands and legs have improved considerably. She can properly hold the things now, they said.

''Over seven million people are suffering from Parkinson's disease alone in India and this disease can be debilitating. Other diseases which have shown positive results with Deep Brain Stimulation include tremors, dystonia, depression, OCD, epilepsy and chronic pain,'' said Dr Ajit K Sinha, senior consultant, neurosurgery department, SGRH.

''With advancing technology and surgical skills, people should be aware about such options so as to get the best chance to lead a normal life in spite of having these problems,'' he said.

