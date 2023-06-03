Left Menu

5 IAS, 4 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-06-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 19:58 IST
The Haryana government on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders for five IAS and four state services officers.

The Indian Administrative Officers for whom orders have been issued are Yeshendra Singh, Ajay Singh Tomer, Sushil Sawan, Sachin Gupta and Anupama Anjali.

Singh, transport commissioner and special secretary, transport department, has been given the additional charge as director sports and special secretary to the government, sports department, said an official statement issued here.

Tomer, director sports, and special secretary, sports department has been posted as director state transport and special secretary, transport department, and chief executive officer, Haryana State City Bus Services Ltd. Sawan, director employment, special secretary, employment department, director skill development and industrial training, has been given additional charge as director urban local bodies, and special secretary, ULB department, and mission director, state urban livelihood mission and state urban development authority, and director fire services, in addition to his present duties, it said.

Gupta, municipal commissioner, Panchkula has been given additional charge as additional director, urban local bodies, the statement said.

Anjali, additional deputy commissioner-cum-district citizen resources information officer, Bhiwani, has been given additional charge as district municipal commissioner, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri.

Four Haryana Civil Services officers, including Samwartak Singh Khangwal and Mayank Bhardwaj, were also transferred.

