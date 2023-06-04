Rugby-Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final ties

Following is the Super Rugby Paciific quarter-final draw after the final round of the regular season concluded on Saturday (prefix indicates seeding): Friday, June 9

Eden Park, Auckland (kickoff 7.35 pm local, 0735 GMT) 3-Auckland Blues v 6-New South Wales Waratahs

Saturday, June 10 Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (kickoff 4.35 pm local, 0435 GMT)

1-Waikato Chiefs v 8-Queensland Reds Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch (kickoff 7.05 pm local, 0705 GMT)

2-Canterbury Crusaders v 7-Fijian Drua Canberra Stadium, Canberra (kickoff 7.35 pm local, 0935 GMT)

4-ACT Brumbies v 5-Wellington Hurricanes The semi-finals will take place on June 16, 17 with the final on June 24.

