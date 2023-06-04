Left Menu

Maha: 30 crocodiles, softshell turtle spotted during survey at Pench Tiger Reserve

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-06-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 17:44 IST
At least 30 crocodiles and a Leith's softshell turtle were spotted during the first survey of these reptiles at Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said on Sunday.

The first crocodile and turtle survey at the reserve was held from June 2 to 4, the PTR’s (Maharashtra) deputy director Prabhu Nath Shukla said in a release.

As many as 25 people, 12 from other states, along with the forest staff participated in the survey, which aimed at establishing seasonal distribution and generating base line data of herpetofauna diversity at the reserve, it said.

As crocodiles are apex predators in riverine ecosystem, their presence and space use indicate good health, the release said.

As per the release, the survey was designed and coordinated by technical partner Tinsa Ecological Foundation.

Participants used 'modified belt transect on boat method', a type of modified line transect, where they surveyed river banks based on direct and indirect sightings, and covered approximately 200 km of the river length.

As many 30 crocodiles were observed during the survey, and the density of these reptiles was high on the stretch from Nandpur protection hut to Kirrigisarra, the release said. Similarly, turtles could be sighted only in Totladoh reservoir and for the first time, a single specimen of Leith's softshell turtle was spotted in the area, it said.

''We assume that due to high grass density along the edge direct sightings of turtles was difficult. It has been decided to start the crocodile mitra initiative in the adjoining areas to help in conservation,'' the official said.

A report will be prepared based on the data collected, which will help in conservation interventions by the reserve and follow up seasonal surveys, the release said.

