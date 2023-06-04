Left Menu

Development of villages top priority: Haryana deputy CM Chautala

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 20:21 IST
Development of villages top priority: Haryana deputy CM Chautala
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said the all-around development of villages is the top priority of the state government.

Over the past three-and-a-half years, the BJP-JJP government has continuously endeavoured to provide basic facilities to the rural population, Chautala said this while addressing a public meeting in Shamdo village during his visit to the Uchana Assembly constituency.

He highlighted the construction of digital libraries and community centres in every village.

Additionally, the government is focusing on the beautification of ponds, renovating public 'choupals', and constructing gymnasiums and rural stadiums, he said, according to an official statement here.

A comprehensive policy has been formulated to establish community centres with land allocations of one to three acres based on panchayat availability.

Presently, more than two hundred community centres and e-libraries are under construction in approximately 950 panchayats across the state, he added.

The deputy CM said the state government is committed to providing permanent relief to farmers regarding the longstanding issue of floods. A budget provision of Rs 1,200 crore has been allocated for this purpose, he said.

The government has identified nine districts that are prone to flooding, causing damage to crops during heavy rainfall and flooding.

The installation of suction bores in these flood-affected areas will prove to be a considerable relief for farmers, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
3
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023